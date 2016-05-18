Brain Break: Star Wars Meets Alfred Hitchcock in This Oddly Entertaining Video

May 18, 2016 1 min read

If you’re a film fan, this short video might just blow your mind a bit.

That’s what happened to me, anyway, when I looked up to see classic American actor Cary Grant staring down -- and being chased by -- a TIE Fighter from Star Wars. It’s kind of epic.

French director, screenwriter and editor Fabrice Mathieu had the brilliant idea to mash up scenes from the Star Wars movies with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 American spy thriller North by Northwest. The result is this six-minute short, Darth by Darthwest. (Har har.)

Remember the scene from North by Northwest where Grant’s character, advertising executive Roger Thornhill, is being chased by the crop duster? Substitute in the TIE Fighter and that’s when the magic really happens.

It’s odd. It’s entertaining. You have to see it for yourself.