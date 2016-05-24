Start Up Your Day

Amazon Won't Refund You If Items Drop in Price Anymore -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Won't Refund You If Items Drop in Price Anymore -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Not so fast. Amazon has stopped giving customers a refund if a price drops right after purchase.

Getting real. Google has created emojis that more accurately represent women in life. While we wait, The Guardian has a few suggestions.

Get to the point. Facebook is now letting users skip to the best parts of live videos.

Sending a message. A new hashtag is taking Twitter by storm as people tweet out #MyDepressionLooksLike and sharing their emotional stories.

A new face. Snapchat users got the chance to look like their favorite X-men characters for the day.

On the run. New studies suggest more millennials are looking for jobs abroad rather than staying in the U.S.

Hangry. McDonald’s Singapore has come out with a bright red Angry Birds burger.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup