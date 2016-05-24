Amazon Won't Refund You If Items Drop in Price Anymore -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

May 24, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Not so fast. Amazon has stopped giving customers a refund if a price drops right after purchase.

Getting real. Google has created emojis that more accurately represent women in life. While we wait, The Guardian has a few suggestions.

Get to the point. Facebook is now letting users skip to the best parts of live videos.

Sending a message. A new hashtag is taking Twitter by storm as people tweet out #MyDepressionLooksLike and sharing their emotional stories.

A new face. Snapchat users got the chance to look like their favorite X-men characters for the day.

On the run. New studies suggest more millennials are looking for jobs abroad rather than staying in the U.S.