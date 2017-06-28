10 Insanely Inspiring Quotes From People Who Are Living Their Dream Life

June 28, 2017 3 min read

Are you struggling to find more purpose and clarity in your life? Do you want to feel more passion but don’t know where to start. I felt that way too, several years ago I was suffering from depression and in a corporate job that was suffocating my soul.

At the time I felt stuck and trapped by my life circumstances, until I started looking for inspiration. I looked to mentors, authors and teachers who seemed to live their life with joy and great passion.

As an entrepreneur it can be isolating and we can feel like we aren't doing enough to build our business. But looking to those who have found a way to thrive can inspire us all.

It worked for me, I aligned myself with their teachings and soon enough I started to feel more passionate and discovered my life purpose. If you want to live a life with more meaning check out these inspiring quotes from people who have discovered their life purpose and our living it daily.

“Find out who you are and be that person. That's what your soul was put on this Earth to be. Find that truth, live that truth and everything else will come.” —Ellen DeGeneres

“Don't try to change the world, find something that you love. And do it every day.

Do that for the rest of your life, and eventually, the world will change.”—Macklemore

“Once we realize the extraordinary power we have to compose our lives, we'll move from passive, conditioned thinking to being co-creators of our fate.”— Jason Silva



“What I know is, is that if you do work that you love, and the work fulfills you, the rest will come.”

—Oprah Winfrey

“I don't think you can come into your wisdom until you have made mistakes on your own skin and felt them in reality of your own life.” —Elizabeth Gilbert

“Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.” —Richard Branson



“It's not knowing what to do, it's doing what you know. ”—Tony Robbins

“There are no extra pieces in the universe. Everyone is here because he or she has a place to fill, and every piece must fit itself into the big jigsaw puzzle.”— Deepak Chopra

“The truth is: Belonging starts with self-acceptance. Your level of belonging, in fact, can never be greater than your level of self-acceptance, because believing that you're enough is what gives you the courage to be authentic, vulnerable and imperfect.” —Brene Brown

“So many of us choose our path out of fear disguised as practicality. What we really want seems impossibly out of reach so we never dare to ask the universe for it. I'm the proof that you can ask the universe for it." —Jim Carrey