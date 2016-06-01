Facebook

Watch Mark Zuckerberg Chat Live With International Space Station Astronauts Today

Image credit: catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Mark Zuckerberg dreams of beaming the Internet everywhere on Earth from space. Today, he beams himself beyond the third rock from the sun and into space. Well, sort of.  

With a little help from his friends at NASA, the billionaire tech mogul will chat in real time via Facebook Live with astronauts aboard the International Space Station. They’re scheduled to talk for 20 minutes starting at 12:55 p.m. ET.

To watch the historic out-of-this-world happening unfold, tune in live here.

On the discussion docket, per NASA’s announcement on Zuckerberg’s social media mecca, will be questions such as: “What is it like to live and work in microgravity orbiting the Earth?" "What sorts of out-of-this-world science is underway in the space station’s laboratories?" "How does the research in space help prepare to send humans on a journey to Mars?”

Have a burning question you’d like to ask the ISS crew via Zuck himself? There’s still a bit of time to add yours to the massive queue.

If you missed Zuckerberg's space call, check it out below:

