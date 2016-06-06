The World Reacts on Social Media to Muhammad Ali's Death

June 6, 2016 2 min read

On June 3, the world lost a legend with the passing of Muhammad Ali at the age of 74 due to a respiratory issue. Known for being controversial in and out of the boxing ring, he was an inspiration to everyone.

Ali was a true fighter until the very end. As his daughter Hana describes in the tweet below, all of his organs failed, but his heart just wouldn’t stop beating.

See more tweets from the president, entrepreneurs, celebrities and more who took to social media to express their condolences for the man simply known as “The Greatest.”

"We pray that the greatest fighter of them all finally rests in peace." —President Obama #RIPMuhammadAli — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2016

You shook up the world ... I will miss you ... #thegreatest ? https://t.co/vUySGCutu7 pic.twitter.com/1faCwo9QY3 — Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) June 4, 2016

"Muhammad Ali shook up the world. And the world is better for it. We are all better for it.” - @POTUS pic.twitter.com/O0M4wTZLAk — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) June 4, 2016

Witness the power of absolute certainty!

With love and heartfelt honor, we salute you Champ.#RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/r5FOYdEWRD — Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) June 5, 2016

The world has lost a Legend and real Champion. #RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/0CHBR7od5N — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 4, 2016

You will always be to me "The Greatest Of All Time" #RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/5zdaqNojXB — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) June 4, 2016

The true GOAT. What a sad day for everyone to loose someone so great and kind and someone who… https://t.co/OIyNfGPuTs — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 4, 2016