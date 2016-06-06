The World Reacts on Social Media to Muhammad Ali's Death
On June 3, the world lost a legend with the passing of Muhammad Ali at the age of 74 due to a respiratory issue. Known for being controversial in and out of the boxing ring, he was an inspiration to everyone.
Ali was a true fighter until the very end. As his daughter Hana describes in the tweet below, all of his organs failed, but his heart just wouldn’t stop beating.
See more tweets from the president, entrepreneurs, celebrities and more who took to social media to express their condolences for the man simply known as “The Greatest.”
"We pray that the greatest fighter of them all finally rests in peace." —President Obama #RIPMuhammadAli— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 4, 2016
Unsurprisingly, he said it best himself. #MuhammedAli pic.twitter.com/G1BykvvzfF— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 4, 2016
You shook up the world ... I will miss you ... #thegreatest ? https://t.co/vUySGCutu7 pic.twitter.com/1faCwo9QY3— Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) June 4, 2016
"Muhammad Ali shook up the world. And the world is better for it. We are all better for it.” - @POTUS pic.twitter.com/O0M4wTZLAk— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) June 4, 2016
Witness the power of absolute certainty!— Tony Robbins (@TonyRobbins) June 5, 2016
With love and heartfelt honor, we salute you Champ.#RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/r5FOYdEWRD
The world has lost a Legend and real Champion. #RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/0CHBR7od5N— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) June 4, 2016
You will always be to me "The Greatest Of All Time" #RIPMuhammadAli pic.twitter.com/5zdaqNojXB— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) June 4, 2016
The true GOAT. What a sad day for everyone to loose someone so great and kind and someone who… https://t.co/OIyNfGPuTs— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 4, 2016
I mourn the passing of #MuhammadAli. He was indeed "The Greatest." An American legend & a true Champion for the world. #RIPMuhammadAli— Larry King (@kingsthings) June 4, 2016
