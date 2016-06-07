Wix Introduces New AI That Aims to Instantly Set Up Unique Websites

June 7, 2016 2 min read

One of the first steps to launching a company with staying power is to create a solid web presence. To that end, cloud-based website builder Wix.com has rolled out a new tool to help businesses get online even faster.

With WixADI (Artificial Design Intelligence), the company utilizes AI that was taught about the design and aesthetic preferences of Wix.com's 86 million users. With that knowledge, it can create a unique and customizable website for a new user based on the answers to just a few questions, according to Wix.

The Israel-based Wix says that with WixADI, no two websites are alike, and based on your location and what kind of business you run -- whether it is a restaurant or gym -- you will get a website that is best suited to your needs. The customizable choices included layouts and themes, fonts, sections, colors, images and social media buttons.

“Wix ADI is an advancement that has been under development for years, and we know from our deep experience and extensive research that there is considerable demand from individuals, designers and businesses all over the world for exactly this type of solution,” Head of Wix ADI Nitzan Achsaf said in a statement.

Wix ADI will be available to users over the next several months.