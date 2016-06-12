Franchise Players

Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchising Helped These Women Find Work-Life Balance for Themselves and Other Moms
Image credit: Kathleen Naugle and Pamela Maxwell
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Names: Kathleen Naugle and Pamela Maxwell
Franchise: Kiddie Academy of Hamilton, N.J.
Number of years in business/Number of employees: Nine years / 28 employees
Initial Investment: The franchise fee is $120,000; Naugle and Maxwell invested $310,000 more for advertising, furniture, equipment and supplies.

When Kathleen Naugle and Pamela Maxwell were working for a prestigious investment management firm, they focused on advancing their careers. Meanwhile, they struggled to balance work and family, and they questioned whether “having it all” was actually possible. They knew the importance of childcare, and they saw how many options didn’t meet the needs of working parents -- especially high-achieving working moms like themselves.

The women wanted to create a childcare service that offered more than just the typical utilities. Many daycare centers and preschools they had encountered failed to provide individualized service and sufficient elementary school preparation. Naugle and Maxwell didn’t want to merely mitigate the grievances of working parents -- they hoped to eliminate them entirely. Franchising with Kiddie Academy aligned with their goals, because of both its curriculum and the respect and openness among its franchisees.

Related: This Mom Took Her Kids's Education Into Her Own Hands and Became a Franchisee

Naugle and Maxwell have made the franchise their own, personalizing their approach so that women with growing careers and growing kids get the care that works for them. “We recognize that the support we provide can make the difference between women continuing to move their careers in a positive direction or packing it in and staying home,” Maxwell says. “The support provided differs from family to family based on their current needs.”

If a parent needs to catch an early train to work, the staff can meet the child at the door so mom or dad gets a quick exit. Dance practice right after pick-up? They’ll make sure the child is wearing the right gear. If a parent plans on picking up their child a bit later than usual, the staff might offer an extra snack to keep hunger at bay. It’s no wonder Naugle and Maxwell have won “Life Essentials” and “Brand Champion” awards from Kiddie Academy.

Although opening a new business during the recession was challenging, Naugle and Maxwell maintained high-quality care, knowing that their investment would pay off in the future. Sometimes, providing the necessary level of support for customers and establishing the company’s reputation meant providing services for free, even when the business wasn’t profitable. “As many of our parents faced job losses during 2008, we found ourselves in a position to help,” Maxwell says. “We offered free part-time child care services to our existing customers so they could focus on their job search -- without a crying baby in the background.” This compassion attracted a larger customer base. Within a year and a half, the franchise had reached full enrollment.

Related: This Franchisee Isn't Just Selling Ice Cream. He's Selling K-12 Science.

Today, the women are looking forward by mentoring new franchisees to set them up for success -- and by keeping an eye out for expansion opportunities. After switching careers and philosophies, it seems that these franchisees really do have it all.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

Franchise Players

Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition