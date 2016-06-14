Student Loans

Bill Clinton Says Student Debt Is Holding Back Potential Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bill Clinton Says Student Debt Is Holding Back Potential Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Noam Galai | Stringer | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Napster, Dropbox, Kinko’s, Facebook, Yahoo!, Microsoft, Dell, Google, Reddit, Snapchat, Wordpress.

What do these companies have in common?

Yes, they are all incredibly successful, but there is an even starker connection. They were all started by college students.

It’s no secret that higher education is commonplace for young entrepreneurs, but in an era where the approximate balance of the nation’s student loans is growing by $2,762.27 a second, potential entrepreneurs could be holding back from pursuing their business ideas.

Related: The Changing Economics of Student-Loan Debt: How to Pay It Off ...

At this year’s Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) America 2016 meeting, former President Bill Clinton and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute President Shirley Ann Jackson discussed just that -- the connection between America’s entrepreneurial future and the $1.2 trillion Americans hold in student loan debt.

Students have broad access to entrepreneurship in higher education, but perhaps don’t have the means to actually apply those teachings to business opportunities. Studies show that college-educated adults who graduated with no student debt have seven times the average net worth of a young adult that graduates college with debt.

Clinton suggests the problem lies in the structure of the student loan process.

“A college loan is the only loan you cannot refinance, which I think is insane,” he says. “Your education is more of a lifetime asset than any home you’ll ever own.”

Related: Is Student Debt the Reason Millennials Aren't Starting Companies?

This is a roadblock, more often than not, for minorities.

More than 40 percent of African-American families have student debt, generally taking on around $10,295, according to a 2013 study by the Urban Institute. Twenty-eight percent of white families held debt, averaging $8,020.

Women are also taking longer to pay off student debt, according to a report completed this year by the American Association of University Women, despite being more likely to enroll and earning higher grades than most of their male peers.

Jackson suggests “a progressive kind of approach” to the problem, proposing partial loan forgiveness for those who start a business.

“Rewarding individuals for contributions to the private sector isn’t unprecedented”, Jackson says, referring to the EB-5 immigrant investor program, which is similar.

The speakers also said that young adults may be going to college even when they don’t need to, accumulating unnecessary debt.

“We need to re-dignify skills training in this country," Clinton says. "It’s absolutely true that not everyone needs a college degree.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Student Loans

How Student Loans Are Crushing Millennial Entrepreneurialism

Student Loans

Bill Clinton Says Student Debt Is Holding Back Potential Entrepreneurs

Student Loans

This Dropout Is Trying to Keep Kids Out of Student Debt