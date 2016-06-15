Innovation Now Presented by

Martha Stewart Has Now Entered the Meal-Delivery Space

This story originally appeared on CNBC
The domestic diva is at it again with another new venture, the first under her new parent company Sequential Brands.

Martha Stewart is teaming up with meal-kit delivery service Marley Spoon to develop recipes and send them along with the premeasured ingredients, directly to your doorstep.

The partnership, called Martha & Marley Spoon, puts Martha directly in competition with startups Blue Apron, Plated, Munchery and others. These services look to provide consumers with an easier way to get dinner onto the table.

The meal kits will be sold at Marley Spoon's existing website, where shoppers can select whether they want a two-person box, a family box or need additional meals. Kits are priced from $8.70 to $12 per meal, with pricing depending on the number of purchases.

All meals can be prepared and cooked in less than 40 minutes and come with visual instructions to guide home cooks.

For the Martha & Marley Spoon line, recipes will be drawn from Martha Stewart's existing recipes.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for the Martha Stewart brand as we expand into one of the fastest growing food categories," Sequential Brands CEO Yehuda Shmidman said in a press release.

"At the same time, we are able to activate Martha's archive of thousands of recipes, videos and trusted how-to content to quickly become a significant player in the meal-kit delivery industry. We see the launch of this pure-play e-commerce business as a new pillar of growth for Sequential."

The venture comes as rival Blue Apron is mulling an IPO, and the meal-delivery space is growing even more crowded. Amazon and The New York Times have announced plans to enter the category.

Although using a meal-kit delivery service is a new trend, the industry has been growing rapidly. Eater recently reported that more than 150 brands are competing in the space.

Part of this is because consumers want to eat healthier, home-cooked meals but are often pressed for time or unsure of their cooking skills.

"Families are busier than ever, and it is incredibly important that everyone has the ability to cook wholesome dinners that can maximize family time together every night of the week," Stewart, who is Sequential's chief creative officer, said in the press release.

For Marley Spoon, partnering with the Martha Stewart brand may help it stand out from the pack.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Martha Stewart and her team. She is a tireless champion for home cooking and a trusted source for lifestyle advice," said Marley Spoon CEO Fabian Siegel. 

