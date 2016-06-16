Far Out Tech

VR Startup Magic Leap Wants You to Save a Seat on the Couch for C-3PO

2 min read

Forget 3-D. VR startup Magic Leap wants to put Star Wars directly into your living room. By that, I mean characters standing next to you and interacting with you, right in your living room.

Before you read on, you have to check out the video above. It’s wild.

Magic Leap -- which has been in stealth mode as it develops its mixed-reality products -- said today that it is “joining magical forces” with Lucasfilms’ ILMxLAB. Lucasfilm, as you should recall, is the studio behind the Star Wars film series (Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion).

The partnership was officially announced today at the Wired Business Conference in New york City.

According to its website, ILMxLAB says its goal is to “reinvent the way stories are told and experienced, connecting artists with their audiences like never before.”

“We want to be a medium how to tell stories—and ultimately, maybe the medium,” Magic Leap founder Rony Abowitz told Wired.

That seems pretty obvious in the video above. It’s not every day you get to Netflix and chill with C-3PO and R2-D2.

It’s also obvious that Magic Leap has come a long way since 2013, when I saw people using their technology to virtually slice and dice food playing Fruit Ninja at SXSW.

Whatever is up their sleeve, may the magic, or Force, be with Magic Leap.

