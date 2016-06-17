Robots

Brain Break: Who Let the Robot Out?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

"Sorry boss, I was late because a robot stopped traffic." It's an excuse that's up there with "my dog ate my homework" on the plausibility scale, but some commuters in the town of Perm, Russia, may have had to trot that one out this week.

Why? Apparently, researchers on staff at Promobot, the maker of a robot that looks a little like Eve from WALL-E, were testing out the bot's ability to move around on its own, when it seems that one of the engineers left a door open, and it made a great escape into a busy intersection.

Related: Robots May Be on the Cusp of Widespread Adoption, Jibo CEO Says

The robot was out in the world for just under an hour before its battery died and was returned to the lab. Sure, it could have been simple human error (or the start of the robot apocalypse), but some are guessing that it was just a hoax to raise the company's profile a bit.

Either way, we're talking about it, so if it was some sort of ploy to go viral, well played, Promobot.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Robots

Origami-Inspired Robot Gripper Could Pack Your Groceries

Innovation Now

4 Choices You'll Make Running Your Startup in the Age of Robots and AI

Robots

MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own