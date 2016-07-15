July 15, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Podcasting is one of the fastest growing media opportunities, with over 57 million repeat listeners in the Unites States per month and growing.

On this episode of the Branding Blowout Podcast, I interview Tom Hazard, co-host of WTFFF?! a 3D printing podcast, on How To Build Your Entrepreneur And CEO Brand With Podcasting. Tom and I discuss how you can effectively include podcasting as part of your positioning strategy, to set your company up as an industry expert, and establish your CEO brand. We also touch on the following topics:

• How to know if podcasting is right for you

• The best ways to promote your podcast and build an audience

• Using podcasting to build your CEO brand

• Different types of podcasts and which ones will work best for your goals

Click here to start listening to the podcast.