Branding

Build Your Entrepreneur and CEO Brand with Podcasting

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Build Your Entrepreneur and CEO Brand with Podcasting
Image credit: Zero Creatives | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Author and President of Sterling Marketing Group
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Podcasting is one of the fastest growing media opportunities, with over 57 million repeat listeners in the Unites States per month and growing. 

On this episode of the Branding Blowout Podcast, I interview Tom Hazard, co-host of WTFFF?! a 3D printing podcast, on How To Build Your Entrepreneur And CEO Brand With Podcasting. Tom and I discuss how you can effectively include podcasting as part of your positioning strategy, to set your company up as an industry expert, and establish your CEO brand. We also touch on the following topics:

• How to know if podcasting is right for you
• The best ways to promote your podcast and build an audience
• Using podcasting to build your CEO brand
• Different types of podcasts and which ones will work best for your goals

Click here to start listening to the podcast.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Brand Mapping Strategy

The Brand Mapping Strategy

Buy From
eBook Short: Pinterest for Business - The Basics

eBook Short: Pinterest for Business - The Basics

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business

Ultimate Guide to Pinterest for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Branding

A 5-Step Guide to Revamping Your Brand Consistency (and Boosting Customer Trust)

Branding

Tapping Into the DNA of the Playboy Brand

Branding

Ecommerce: 4 Actionable Ways to Build a Brand