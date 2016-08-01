Franchise 500

An Animal Lover Finds the Perfect Franchise -- and Financial Security

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
An Animal Lover Finds the Perfect Franchise -- and Financial Security
Image credit: Carla Georgina Photography
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the August 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As a hospitality management major, Diana Hurtado landed what should have been her dream job: An internship at the Crowne Plaza at the United Nations, in New York City. “But I hated it, because I had to be in an office from nine to five,” says Hurtado, who was born and raised in Colombia and moved to New York in 1995, when she was 15. “I’m an outdoor person, and my real passion was pets.” 

So she quit the internship and followed her heart to a very different gig -- working as a dog walker and a pet sitter for In Home Pet Services. Five days a week, four hours a day, Hurtado would walk her charges through Bayside, Queens.

“The income wasn’t that great,” Hurtado admits, “but I loved what I was doing.” That was enough to keep her happily working for owner Robyn Elman for four years. But then Hurtado found out she was pregnant. “I had to find a way to do something I love and provide for this new person,” she says. That’s when she learned that Elman was franchising.

For just a $6,000 franchise fee (it’s since been raised to $8,000) and a new computer, Hurtado was able to open In Home Pet Services of Forest Hills, N.Y., in early 2011. In the five-plus years since, she’s built the business up to a seven-employee operation that brings in around $150,000 a year. 

Because “people see their pets as their children,” she feels confident the business can continue to perform well in any economic climate. And the benefits of franchise ownership are more than just monetary for Hurtado. Because her day consists mostly of responding to emails and phone calls -- and occasionally covering for one of her walkers or sitters -- she can work just about anywhere and any time. “My dream was to be able to earn enough money to support my son and have the freedom and the time to be with him,” she explains. “This business has given me that.” 

Now she wants to get back into the hotel industry -- albeit with a much furrier set of guests. She’s looking for a house where she can add pet boarding to her services.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchise 500

The 7 Best Real-Estate Franchises of 2020

Franchise 500

The Top 20 Franchises of 2020 From the Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Franchise 500

#1 on the Franchise 500: Even Without the 'Donuts', Dunkin' Takes the Cake