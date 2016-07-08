Start Up Your Day

Apple's iOS 10 Is Now Available in Public Beta -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Apple's iOS 10 Is Now Available in Public Beta -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor | Getty Images
Try it out. Apple launched iOS 10 in public beta on Thursday.

Submerged. Samsung has advertised that its Galaxy S7 Active can survive in five feet of water for up to 30 minutes, but it failed a Consumer Reports water resistance test.

Playing by the rules. The IRS is investigating whether or not Facebook undervalued its assets in Ireland.

Swipe right. Dating app Bumble is launching BumbleBizz, an app that will let you connect to other professionals in your area (for work purposes).

I’ll be out today. Spotify will now create out-of-office messages for you -- including a playlist of songs that are trending in your destination.

Get listening. iHeartMedia has partnered with Libsyn to add 28,000 podcasts to its iHeartRadio streaming library.

Don’t panic. Despite reports, Blackberry has announced that its iconic keyboard is here to stay.

Fraught Frostys. The number of Wendy's restaurants affected by a data breach is higher than previously thought and is now estimated at 1,025.

