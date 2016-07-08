Mozilla

Mozilla Could Cash Out Big If It Doesn't Like Yahoo's New Owner

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mozilla Could Cash Out Big If It Doesn't Like Yahoo's New Owner
Image credit: Juanmonino | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Good news for Mozilla: if Yahoo implodes -- as in, if the company is eventually sold to someone that completely mucks up Yahoo's strategies and vision -- Mozilla still gets a pretty big payout. Or, at least, it could. According to Recode, the contract Mozilla made with Yahoo that makes Yahoo the default search engine in Firefox also comes with a great clause for Mozilla.

In said contract -- clause 9.1, specifically -- the party that ultimately acquires Yahoo could end up paying Mozilla annual payments of $375 million until 2019. That's because Mozilla has the right to determine whether the purchasing party is acceptable in the company's eyes. If it isn't, Mozilla can walk away from the Yahoo search deal and, if it so chooses, strike another deal with another company entirely. Yahoo would still be on the hook to pay Mozilla an annual revenue guarantee for, well, nothing.

 

"Each of our search partnerships is the result of a competitive process reflective of the value that Firefox brings to the ecosystem. The Yahoo relationship is no different," Mozilla told Recode.

Of course, Mozilla could very well stick with its Yahoo deal and not walk away, assuming that Yahoo's buyer -- whoever it ends up being -- is just as interested in search as Yahoo has been during CEO Marissa Mayer's tenure.

Mayer jumped into Yahoo's CEO spot from Google, where she previously served as VP. As a result, some have wondered whether she has placed too much of an influence on search volume (and monetizing search).

Final bids from interested companies are expected to arrive by July 18.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mozilla

Mozilla Could Cash Out Big If It Doesn't Like Yahoo's New Owner

Mozilla

Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected

Security

New 'Poodle' Web Threat Not Seen as Menacing as 'Heartbleed'