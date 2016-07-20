Unilever

Unilever Spends Big for Men's Grooming Brand Dollar Shave Club

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Unilever Spends Big for Men's Grooming Brand Dollar Shave Club
Image credit: Reuters | Philippe Wojazer
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Unilever PLC said it has agreed to buy U.S.-based men's grooming brand Dollar Shave Club in a deal that would expand the consumer goods group's catalog of personal care products.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

However, Fortune reported citing sources that Unilever is paying $1 billion in cash for the Venice, California-based company. 

Dollar Shave Club's turnover is expected to grow to over $200 million in 2016 from $152 million last year, according to a statement from Unilever on Tuesday.

Unilever declined to comment on the report while Dollar Shave Club could not be reached outside regular market hours.

Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dublin will continue to be the chief executive of the company after the deal that is expected to close in the third quarter of 2016.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of personal care products such as Axe, Dove and Pond's, is one of the biggest companies in its sector worldwide and competes with other giants like Procter & Gamble Co. and Colgate-Palmolive Co.

In December, P&G-owned razor brand Gillette filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Dollar Shave.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Gender Gap

Sheryl Sandberg: We Can Change the Face of Leadership Through Advertising

Food Businesses

After Suing Smaller Competitor, Unilever to Sell Egg-Free Version of Hellman's Mayo

Selfie

Samsung Can't Have All the Fun: 5 Other Mega Brands Rocking the Selfie