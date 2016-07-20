Elon Musk

Is Elon Musk's Master Plan About to be Revealed?

Is Elon Musk's Master Plan About to be Revealed?
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Is the day upon us?

All week, Musk has been giving hints and insights on what he’s dubbed his ‘master plan.’ And if Musk’s twitter post is any indication -- all might be revealed at 5 p.m. pacific time.

Here’s what we know...

Sunday, the notoriously busy man mentioned that he had to focus on the SpaceX launch before he could get back to the highly awaited plan.

Earlier today he even gave us a taste of his soundtrack choices. 

Later he'd switch to 2Pac. Why would you listen to Gatsby and 2Pac unless you were revealing a master plan?

And just 30 minutes ago, he tweeted this:

Not only does it seem are we being given a master plan release time, but some think Tesla has also left a trail of breadcrumbs this week -- changing its domain name from www.teslamotors.com to www.tesla.com. Analysts believe that this change indicates the master reveal could be the combination of SolarCity and Tesla Motors into simply, Tesla.

Related: Elon Musk Personally Cancels 'Super Rude' Customer's Tesla ...

However, the change in domain name could also be much simpler than that -- Tesla has been trying to acquire that domain name for a long time. (The Silicon Valley engineer that owned the domain, and left it unused for 24 years, finally released the rights earlier this year).

He could also just be messing with us. That’s always a possibility.

Interestingly, in a blog on Tesla’s website posted in 2006, Musk listed four parts of a grand master plan:

  1.  Build sports car
  2. Use that money to build an affordable car
  3. Use that money to build an even more affordable car
  4. While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options.

Don’t tell anyone.

If the final reveal is really here, we are eagerly waiting. Don’t disappoint us, Elon.

Related: Here's What You Need to Know About Elon Musk

 
 

