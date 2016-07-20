Is Elon Musk's Master Plan About to be Revealed?

July 20, 2016 2 min read

Is the day upon us?

All week, Musk has been giving hints and insights on what he’s dubbed his ‘master plan.’ And if Musk’s twitter post is any indication -- all might be revealed at 5 p.m. pacific time.

Here’s what we know...

Sunday, the notoriously busy man mentioned that he had to focus on the SpaceX launch before he could get back to the highly awaited plan.

Have to focus on tonight's @SpaceX launch. Will post Tesla (master) product plan afterwards. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2016

Earlier today he even gave us a taste of his soundtrack choices.

Finishing off the plan while listening to the soundtrack from Gatsby. Seems appropriate... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2016

Later he'd switch to 2Pac. Why would you listen to Gatsby and 2Pac unless you were revealing a master plan?

And just 30 minutes ago, he tweeted this:

Post should go live on Tesla website around 5pm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2016

Not only does it seem are we being given a master plan release time, but some think Tesla has also left a trail of breadcrumbs this week -- changing its domain name from www.teslamotors.com to www.tesla.com. Analysts believe that this change indicates the master reveal could be the combination of SolarCity and Tesla Motors into simply, Tesla.

However, the change in domain name could also be much simpler than that -- Tesla has been trying to acquire that domain name for a long time. (The Silicon Valley engineer that owned the domain, and left it unused for 24 years, finally released the rights earlier this year).

He could also just be messing with us. That’s always a possibility.

Interestingly, in a blog on Tesla’s website posted in 2006, Musk listed four parts of a grand master plan:

Build sports car Use that money to build an affordable car Use that money to build an even more affordable car While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options.

Don’t tell anyone.

If the final reveal is really here, we are eagerly waiting. Don’t disappoint us, Elon.

