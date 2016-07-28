YouTube

YouTube Star PewDiePie's Firm Rakes in $8 Million Profit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

YouTube video star PewDiePie's company made 70 million crowns ($8.1 million) profit in 2015, an annual report filed in Sweden showed, following controversy over payments for video game promotion.

PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, is known for his humorous, raw commentary on video games. He has almost 50 million subscribers on YouTube, more than both Justin Bieber or Rihanna.

Time magazine named the 26-year-old Swede, who is based in Brighton, England, as one of the world's 100 most influential people.

He was among those named by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this year as one receiving payments for posting positive videos and reviews of Warner Bros Home Entertainment Inc.'s game Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Warner Bros. settled with the FTC after it was accused of failing to adequately disclose thousands of dollars in payments. It agreed to disclose such payments in future.

Kjellberg, who was not charged with any wrongdoing by the FTC, defended himself and his actions. He noted that he had disclosed that the original video was sponsored, though in text on the YouTube website as opposed to in the video itself.

His company, Pewdie Productions AB reported a 12 percent rise in pre-tax profits for 2015 while revenue rose 18 percent to 75 million crowns ($8.6 million).

($1 = 8.6690 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Elaine Hardcastle)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

YouTube

Earning Millions on YouTube Is So Easy, Children Are Doing It

YouTube

The Secrets to YouTube Success

YouTube

Learn How to Make Big Money on YouTube