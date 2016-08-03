Instagram

Will Instagram Hurt Snapchat With New Disappearing Photo and Video Feature?

Will Instagram Hurt Snapchat With New Disappearing Photo and Video Feature?
Image credit: tanuha2001 | Shutterstock
Social Media Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you can’t beat them, join them. That’s the approach Instagram took with Snapchat yesterday after launching its newest feature, “Instagram Stories.”

Similar to Snapchat, the stories disappear after 24 hours and users can draw and type on them as well. The feature allows users to share as many photos and videos as they want without over-posting to their profiles or feeds. As of right now, the only thing Snapchat offers that Instagram doesn't is the infamous face filters.

Snapchat, which has more than 100 million users, recently released “Memories,” a feature that allows users to upload photos and videos from their camera rolls in an effort to compete with other platforms. Instagram boasts of more than 500 million users.

In 2013, Instagram added 15-second videos to the platform, ultimately destroying Vine’s six-second video platform. Since then, videos on Instagram have been increased to 60 seconds.

Will Instagram also end Snapchat? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, check out what people were saying on social media when Instagram Stories was released.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg was quite excited about it.

Some Snapchat employees weren’t too keen on it, such as product designer Jack Brody.

 

 

At first, Gary Vaynerchuk was hesitant about the platform, but that changed later in the day.

 

 

 

 

 

