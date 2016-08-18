I Hated the Amazon Echo But Decided to Give It a Second Chance -- Here's What Happened

August 18, 2016 5 min read

My voice-activated, Bluetooth-enabled Amazon Echo speaker sat for months and months on a shelf in my home office, unplugged and collecting dust. Despite how sad and lonely it looked, it had been banished there after a less-than-impressive initial test run.

When I purchased Echo in early 2015, I figured the internet-connected speaker would be perfect for answering all of my random questions about life. I was wrong.

All you have to do is say "Alexa" out loud to wake up the device (that's the name of Echo’s voice service). You can ask Alexa to do any number of things and she will respond. Sounds easy, but Alexa seemed to make everything difficult. With its search powered by Microsoft Bing, its ability to find answers was limited compared to Google. Over and over, Alexa would say, “Sorry, I didn’t understand the question I heard," or, “Sorry I couldn’t find the answer to your question.”

So lame. So frustrating.

Fast forward to today, I decided to give Echo a second chance, figuring maybe it could serve different purposes. Here’s what I learned:

It still manages the basics just fine.

You can ask Alexa to tell you the weather, give you sports scores, tell you the news (via a source like CNN or NPR, selected via the Alexa smartphone app), check your calendar and more. Admittedly, I prefer seeing my calendar meetings and appointments in chronological order on my phone or Pebble smartwatch. But Alexa manages the other aforementioned tasks just fine. For what it’s worth, Alexa has become my exclusive source for weather reports.

Controlling smart-home devices is kind of great.

The Echo can be used to automatically control a number of smart-home devices, such as those from Belkin WeMo and Philips Hue. This is big, as Echo can hypothetically become your voice-activated central hub for making your home more “smart.” Unfortunately for me, Echo wasn’t able to control my Piper security system or its Z-wave-enabled door/window sensors and smart light switches.

Image credit: Jason Fell



But, things have changed. Thanks to the power of IFTTT, Echo can indeed control the Piper unit itself (sadly not the accompanying Z-wave light switches, yet). All I have to do is speak a trigger phrase and, voila, Alexa says “Sending that to IFTTT,” and my security system is magically armed. ( But, things have changed. Thanks to the power of IFTTT, Echo can indeed control the Piper unit itself (sadly not the accompanying Z-wave light switches, yet). All I have to do is speak a trigger phrase and, voila, Alexa says “Sending that to IFTTT,” and my security system is magically armed. ( Learn more about what IFTTT is and what it can do here.





It’s a useful, hands-free option for when I’m half asleep and heading upstairs to bed. Or when my hands are full and I’m leaving my house. Score one for Echo.

Buying stuff via Amazon is ridiculously easy and convenient.