Taxes

4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye

The IRS is hiring agents -- which means it will likely get more aggressive with business owners
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview: Tax and Legal Playbook

Get game-changing solutions to your small business questions.
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy and in our Book of the Week newsletter.
4 Relatively Painless Ways to Make Your Business Tax Debt Go Bye-Bye
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
JD & Enrolled Agent
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s not good news -- the IRS is hiring again, with a focus on audits and collections. Something else: it appears that a big focus will be on business owners.

So if you have been avoiding IRS notices about tax debt, then you may want to think about taking steps to resolve things. If not, your business and personal life could get a lot more complicated and stressful. After all, the IRS has tremendous powers, such as to seize your assets.

OK then, what are some of the steps you can take with IRS tax debt? Well, let’s take a look:

1. Know where you stand. 

Review all your IRS letters and tax returns (I recently wrote a post for Entrepreneur on how to respond to notices). As should be no surprise, the agency may have made mistakes -- which means that you could ultimately reduce some of your debt.  Although, it’s usually a good move to get assistance from a tax professional. The potential savings you could gin up may be much more than the fee you pay.

Related: 3 Tax Issues That Will Challenge Business Owners in 2016

2. Negotiate your penalties.

Penalties can quickly spiral out of control. This is why you need to act swiftly when dealing with your IRS debt.

But you can also negotiate with the agency to lower or even eliminate your penalties, such as if you can show reasonable cause. Examples of this include serious illness, harsh financial circumstances or the destruction of your home or business. The IRS also has a program that provides relief for those who have gotten in trouble with the agency for the first time. In a recent post for Entrepreneur, I go through some of the actions you can take on resolving penalties.

And even if the IRS rejects your request, you still have recourse, such as for an appeal.  

3. Payment plan.

Once you know how much you owe, you can put together a plan. A common approach is to setup an installment agreement, which can be as long as six years (payments must be made on a monthly basis and interest/penalties continue to acrue). Keep in mind that this type of arrangmet will stop actions like liens and levies.

Related: The Top 4 Tax Strategies To Save Your Business Money

If you owe $50,000 or less, the process is likely to be straightforward -- and you should be able to do it online. But you will need to be in compliance with the IRS, such as having made your tax filings, deposits and withholdings.  

Although, a big mistake many people make is to actually violate the agreement. If so, your situation will likely get even worse. In other words, before signing any agreement with the IRS, make sure you know the terms.

4. Other options.

You’ve seen the TV commercials where the spokesperson makes the claim that you can settle your IRS debt at “pennies on the dollar.” Sounds too good to be true? Well, often this is indeed the case.

Yet the IRs does have something called an offer in compromise or OIC, which allows you to pay off your debt at a discount. The process -- which involves disclosing extensive financial information with forms 656 and 433 -- will determine the amount the IRS believes you can live on without causing financial hardship. 

Related: When Starting a Business, Beware All the Taxes and Regulations

Oh, and unfortunately the IRS rejects many submissions. So because of this, it’s a good idea to get the help of a tax professional, who should know how to fill out the paperwork as well as navigate the IRS bureaucracy.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Taxes

Beat Tax Season This Year and Every Year With These Courses

Taxes

Improve Your Financial Literacy to Bulletproof Your Business

Taxes

Tax-Savings Strategy: Hiring Your Children and Grandchildren