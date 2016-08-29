Success

Surefire Ways to Help You Achieve Greatness

Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

“Greatness is not this wonderful, esoteric, elusive, godlike feature that only the special among us will ever taste. It’s something that truly exists in all of us.” -- Will Smith

I believe that statement is 100% true.

After watching Olympians live up to the greatness within them over the past two weeks, I’ve never been more inspired to go after my own.

And I’m not just talking about sports.

I mean in every part of life.

Because here’s the truth: Greatness is made from decisions, repeated day after day, not by circumstances.

Here’s my 5 Minute Friday call to you to live up to the greatness within in Episode 369.

