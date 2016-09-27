Microsoft

Microsoft Teams With Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Blockchain-Based Project

The companies have partnered with a goal of making trade finance transactions faster, cheaper, safer and more transparent.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Microsoft Teams With Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Blockchain-Based Project
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Microsoft and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have joined forces on a project to use blockchain technology to make trade finance transactions faster, cheaper, safer and more transparent, the companies said on Tuesday.

The two multinationals said at the Sibos financial services conference in Geneva that they would build and test the technology and create a blockchain-based framework that could eventually be sold to other businesses.

Blockchain works as an electronic record-keeping and transaction-processing system that allows all parties to track information through a secure network and requires no third-party verification.

Proponents of the technology, which originates from digital currency bitcoin, say that it will make all kinds of transactions faster, more reliable and easier to audit because it does not require manual processing, nor authentication through intermediaries.

Trade transactions using the existing process typically take between seven and 10 days to complete and involve a complicated paper trail that is vulnerable to document fraud.

"The underlying nature of trade finance in its current form is highly manual, it's highly time-consuming and it's paper-based, so we thought this would be a good opportunity to streamline the way trade transactions are processed," BAML's head of global trade and supply chain finance, Percy Batliwalla, told Reuters.

Microsoft's cloud-based Azure platform will be used for the project.

This is not the first move to use the nascent technology in what is viewed as one of the most suitable sectors for blockchain-based innovation. Barclays and an Israel-based start-up said this month that they had carried out the first real-word trade deal using the technology.

(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by David Goodman)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Microsoft

How Microsoft PowerApps Can Help You Build Apps and Improve Your Company's Productivity

Microsoft

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion