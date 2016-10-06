5 Ways to Create and Maintain an Abundance Mindset

October 6, 2016 5 min read

Entrepreneurship requires a lot of resources, and it isn’t always about the money. Some feel strapped for time, while others feel they don’t have the connections necessary to start a business. But in a time of constant need, a positive mindset can put you at ease. Put these five methods to the test, and see if you can build - and maintain -- an abundance mindset. You’ll feel like you have all the world’s resources at your fingertips.

1. Focus on what you do have.

“Count your blessings, not your problems.” –Unknown

This one’s all about switching up your train of thought. Instead of focusing on what you lack, focus on what you do have. You’ll feel more abundant, and you’ll appreciate the good - and even the bad -- just a little bit more.

Sure, you may not be able to afford a membership at that hip new co-working space, but at least you’re lucky enough to have a home office. Maybe your days aren’t as long as you’d like, but you do have time to play with your kids, and cook a healthy dinner. By paying extra attention to the things you have and love, you’ll train your brain to jump to available resources - instead of unattainable ones -- when a new idea comes to mind.

2. Give yourself a confidence boost.

“We gain a sense of self-efficacy when we see ourselves mastering skills and achieving goals . . . . This is the confidence that, if we learn and work hard in a particular area, we'll succeed; and it's this type of confidence that leads people to accept difficult challenges, and persist in the face of setbacks.” –MindTools

You may look around and think the people next to you are more abundant than most. Odds are, that’s not the case. They just have the confidence to tackle tricky tasks.

Those with increased self-esteem are more willing to seek solutions to common problems because they’re confident it they'll turn out a positive result.

By finding ways to boost your own confidence, you’ll begin to do the same. Start celebrating the small wins at work and at home. Revamp your LinkedIn profile. It’ll require you to take a look at your qualifications and skills. Begin speaking up at meetings so others can hear your thoughts and ideas. The best complement to an abundance mindset is newfound confidence.

3. Think positive.

"Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better, but it also makes those around me better.” –Harvey Mackay

Positive people are capable of finding the good in every situation. It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the bad, but by identifying silver linings when they appear, you’ll gradually cultivate a positive and abundant mindset. Imagine what you could accomplish with that kind of attitude.

Those with abundant mindsets also spread positivity for others. Instead of carrying a win-or-lose attitude into every situation, they create win-win scenarios that benefit everyone involved. They don’t compete - they collaborate. This makes it that much easier to maintain a positive mentality and help others build their own feelings of abundance.

4. Get organized.

“Organization isn’t about perfection. It’s about efficiency, reducing stress and clutter, saving time and money, and improving your overall quality of life.” –Christina Scalise

Maybe you do have the resources you need, but you just can’t find them. A little organization may help you uncover extra assets that are hiding just under the surface.

Worried that you don’t have enough money to start an online business or hire a part-time assistant? Re-budget your normal income and expenses to see if any extra cash is slipping through the cracks.

Feeling like your days are a little too short? Pull out a planner or calendar, write out your responsibilities, and find gaps in which to do the things you enjoy.

Thinking you lack the connections to make something happen? Scroll through your contacts list, and think about the people they may know. Who knows - you may stumble upon something you weren’t even looking for.

5. Surround yourself with similar people.

“Invest your most valuable possession—your time—around the right people.” –Andrew Horton

When all else fails, surround yourself with people, who already carry abundance mindsets. Their positivity, can-do attitudes, creativity and organizational skills will rub off on you, making that feeling of abundance almost contagious. Spending time with other abundant minds will also help you maintain the right attitude when times get tough.

You don’t have to have all the resources under the sun to feel abundant. Instead, building and maintaining the right mindset will help you achieve what was previously impossible.