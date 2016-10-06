Entrepreneur Reads

Meet Grace Bonney, Entrepreneur and Author of 'In the Company of Women'

We chat with the popular blogger to discuss her entrepreneurial journey and her newest book.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Meet Grace Bonney, Entrepreneur and Author of 'In the Company of Women'
Image credit: Christopher Sturman
Director of Community
7 min read

Entrepreneur Reads is a series designed to bring to our readers the best books we've found to help motivate your entrepreneurial drive. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to be notified of new features.

When you think of the word entrepreneur, what kind of person comes to mind? Richard Branson? Elon Musk? Mark Zuckerberg? 

A good percentage of you may picture a straight, white male – which, for the most part, is what many of us would subconsciously imagine a typical entrepreneur to be. There's at least one woman who is determined to challenge the status quo. 

Meet Grace Bonney, founder of the popular design blog Design*Sponge. She's also the author of the book, In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs, which was just released on Amazon this week. (Her first book, Design*Sponge at Home, was released in 2011 and received positive reviews.)

If you love design and decor, you may have already heard of Bonney. She's been featured on The Martha Stewart Show, NBC's The Chew, Good Morning America, and many more. With more than 1 million readers a day to the site (which launched in August 2004) and an impressive number of social followers, "successful" is definitely a good word to describe her. 

When I first came across this book, I was struck immediately by the gorgeous photography of the diverse range of women on the cover. After opening and reading parts of the book, I knew this was something I had to tell our Entrepreneur readers about. 

I had the chance to do a Q+A with Bonney ahead of her book tour to discuss the book, her entrepreneurial journey and what motivates her.

The following was lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Why do you do what you do?
Bonney: I’m most fulfilled and most excited by problem solving. I started Design*Sponge because I wasn’t seeing the type of design I love being represented in mainstream media. I wrote my new book because not all women (women of color, LGBTQ women and differently-abled women) were included in traditional business media. I’m constantly driven to see how I can help or give back to the communities I love and at the end of the day, that’s why I do any project I’m a part of.

How did you make the leap from employee to business owner?
Bonney: I started Design*Sponge when I was working at my first post-college job, so working for someone else and working on my own always happened at the same time. But I realized quickly that I wanted to run my business in a very specific way and when I was able to do that and still pay my bills, I made the leap. It took me a few years to feel comfortable to do that without a full time job to support me, but when I finally did it was a powerful motivator to have that pressure to make sure Design*Sponge could support myself and our team, financially.

What milestone are you most proud of?
Bonney: Our new book, In the Company of Women, is the project I’m most proud of from the past 12 years of my work life. It represents all of the people and issues I’m most passionate about and seeing all of these incredible women together in one place feels like my dream dinner party come-to-life. I’m mostly just so excited to see how these women will inspire the next generation to do more and dream bigger.

What’s the riskiest move you’ve taken in your business?
Bonney: The riskiest move I’ve ever made was deciding to stay small and independent. The traditional path of blogs these days is to take VC money, sell to a bigger publisher or work with sponsors to scale the business. But because I’ve always cared more about creative freedom than a bigger paycheck (or a bigger office, or any office at all), I’ve chosen to run our business really conservatively and focus on sticking to a budget that allows us to make choices based on our core goals and beliefs, rather than someone else’s.

What has been the most difficult part of growing your business?
Bonney: Accepting that things will always constantly be changing. There is no standing still on the Internet, so just when something feels like it’s working well and running smoothly, we have to adjust, shift and learn a new skill, app or platform.

 

How has the closest person in your life inspired you and your business?
Bonney: My wife, Julia Turshen, constantly inspires me to reach further and dream bigger. She was the person who encouraged me to take the leap and change my book subject from the original theme, a DIY encyclopedia, to what I really wanted to write about, women in business.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?
Bonney: That how you handle things when they don’t work out is just as important as how you handle things when they do. It’s helped me learn to embrace our less-than-perfect business moments and use them as a chance to show people what we really believe in and who we are.

What’s the one thing you do every day to remain sharp and focused?
Bonney: Walk, walk, walk. Walking is the most powerful tool for clearing my mind, putting everything back in perspective and helping me shake off the fog that comes with being in front of a screen for too long. I tried running and every other type of exercise, but nothing beats a nice long walk. It’s like a Brita filter for your mind. By the time I come home, I feel like I left all my stress, worry and mental business on the road behind me.

Do you have a kooky or funny customer story?
Bonney: My favorite funny customer story is actually a snippet of some "hate mail" I got via email in my early days. When I first started out I got a lot of angry emails from people who I think must have assumed I was rolling in money and just hanging around writing about chairs in between massage appointments and being chauffeured around town. They sent me a series of emails criticizing my appearance and ended with, "I hope you cry yourself to sleep in your Marimekko panties." I could not stop laughing. I think about that attempted burn all the time. I think they meant it as a biting insult, but I immediately said out loud, "Ooh, wait, does Marimekko make underwear?" They don’t, but I’m still hoping they will one day.

This week, Grace Bonney will embark on a 12-city book tour and moderate panel discussions with a wide range of female entrepreneurs. Visit this link for tickets and more information.

Be sure to grab your copy of In the Company of Women today on Amazon, Barnes & Noble or eBooks.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneur Reads

Dustin Mathews' Top 5 Must-Have Business Books

Entrepreneur Reads

Craig Simpson's Top 10 Must Read Books for Marketing Professionals

Entrepreneur Reads

Jason Haber's Top 10 Must Read Books for Social Entrepreneurs