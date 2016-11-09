Growth Strategies

The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should

Think you'll run out of money before you turn a profit? Then do this.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Money Metric You Might Not Know -- But Should
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
Entrepreneur Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the November 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Paul Graham, founder of the accelerator Y-Combinator, coined a term every startup should know: default dead. It is a pretty simple concept. Assume that your expenses and revenue growth remain constant, and now fast-forward into the future: Will you run out of money before you turn a profit? That means you’re default dead. (And if you will escape the red before running out of cash, congrats: You’re default alive!)

Related: 4 Fast Ideas to Rapidly Grow Your Revenue

This isn’t just an academic exercise. Go ahead and graph your monthly expenses and revenue over time, and find the point where they (hopefully) intersect and you become cash flow positive. The amount of money needed to get there -- between now and profitability -- is the amount you need to secure from investors or other funding sources. And until you can get that funding, you’ll need to concentrate on growing revenue and keeping your operation running on the cheap. By carefully monitoring this graph, a default dead company can track its performance on a month-to-month basis and react to negative changes, such as the breakeven date suddenly moving from one year to two years. 

The VC firm I work for has invested in two Y-Combinator companies, and I noticed that these startups evaluate this metric constantly to help them prioritize their time and brainpower. After all, few can rely on a bottomless cash hoard like Uber does with its $8.71 billion raised. The rest have to take their short-term future seriously. I’ve been particularly impressed by how these Y-Combinator companies know their respective default dead status and its fluidity. This keeps their teams aware that, unless important changes are made, their operations right now aren't sustainable. They may even need to chuck their original business model and go in a new direction. They understand, better than most startups I’ve seen, that revenue forecasts five to 10 years in the future are great to drool over, but they mean nothing if the money runs out in the next two years.

Related: 4 Steps To Help You Manage Your Operating Cash Flow Statement

So when you find yourself starting a company where expenses exceed revenues -- which is pretty much every startup in history -- make sure you evaluate and pay attention to this important status. If you realize you’re going to be default dead for years and years (or decades, in the case of Amazon), your daily priority should be running a lean operation and soliciting more investment. Don’t bother deciding how much to spend on the company holiday party.

Save that decision for the year you become default alive. 

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Land Your Dream 100 Clients for $5 of Ad Spend a Day

Growth Strategies

3 Steps for Taking Personal Development to the Next Level

Growth Strategies

Fuel Your Personal and Professional Growth With Lectures From Malcolm Gladwell, Elon Musk and More