Gadgets

Mophie Co-Founder Goes All In on High-Tech 'Immoter' Scooter

It's not exactly cheap, but for a scooter, this thing is pretty feature-rich.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Mophie Co-Founder Goes All In on High-Tech 'Immoter' Scooter
Image credit: Immotor GO via PC Mag
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The "future of personal transport" might just be a scooter, if Daniel Huang, the former CEO of battery phone case maker Mophie, has his way.

Huang is now at the helm of Immotor, which just launched its first product -- an "intelligent," 3-wheel electric scooter that's powered by a smart battery with its own operating system. Launched on crowdfunding site Indiegogo, the Immotor Go has already raised more than $18,000 of its $45,000 goal, with a month left to go in the fundraising campaign.

You can secure the scooter on Indiegogo now for just $399. It's expected to ship in March 2017, at which point the price goes up to $749.

That's not exactly cheap, but for a scooter, this thing is pretty feature-rich: it boasts LED headlights, integrated GPS tracking and anti-theft technology, cruise control, digital accelerator and brake controls, a weatherproof Bluetooth speaker and swappable "super" batteries. It can go up to 20 miles on a charge and speed at up to 20mph.

"Immotor Go, with its unique portability, can be unfolded and folded seamlessly in seconds," the Indiegogo page reads. "Designed to be intelligent, the Immotor Go and its app allow you to mount and charge your phone, play your morning commute music playlist on the go through its built-in wireless speaker, track your scooter or trips, take selfies or record videos hands free and carry your heavy bags."

Once you get where you're going, you can remove one the batteries and use them to charge your laptop, or use an included adapter to turn one into a flashlight. Immotor promises that the battery is "safe by design," so this thing shouldn't cause any fires.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Gadgets

Need a Virtual Whiteboard? This Top-Rated Flowchart Tool Is Great for Working Remotely.

Gadgets

This Tiny-Yet-Genius Device Backs up Your Phone Every Time You Charge It

Gadgets

Twitter's CEO Works Only on His Smartphone. You Can, Too, with This Portable Keyboard.