Startups

How Entrepreneurs Can Succeed Outside of Silicon Valley

With startups popping up all over the U.S., here is how to make the most of your local community.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Entrepreneurs Can Succeed Outside of Silicon Valley
Image credit: StudioThreeDots | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
3 min read

Silicon Valley has long been labelled as the mecca of the startup world. With its long history of entrepreneurs, an infrastructure in place to help small companies thrive and a bevy of resources -- talent, investors and networking events -- at a young company’s fingertips, it seems like for founders, it is “Silicon Valley or bust.”

But that isn’t necessarily the case. What seems like a startup utopia also has its downsides, including talent wars, high cost of living and a massive echo chamber. Plus, there are obviously companies outside of Silicon Valley -- and ones that are a huge success. MailChimp, Sprout Social and Sling TV are just a few big names and up-and-comers.

With the recent Rise of the Rest tour -- a road trip designed to celebrate entrepreneurship across the U.S. -- wrapping up, we asked a few leaders in entrepreneurial hubs around the U.S. what advice they have for founders looking to succeed outside of Silicon Valley.

Related: 6 Ways to Grow a Startup Community in Your Own Backyard

Here is what they had to say:

Be fearless.

Image credit: Dundee Venture Capital

Don’t be afraid to tackle any niche. Put all your chips in the middle of the table, put your head down and work hard. There’s no reason to hesitate just because you aren’t in Silicon Valley.

-- Mark Hasebroock
Founder of Dundee Venture Capital, an Omaha, Neb.-based VC firm

 

Use your community.

Image credit: Greg Stanton

Don’t just work in your city -- work with your city. Local government may not seem like the likeliest partner for innovators, but I’ve seen great things happen when entrepreneurs and policy makers are at the same table. Not only are leaders in the civic sector great cheerleaders for startup successes – they’re also advocates when it comes to navigating bureaucracy or regulatory environments that many entrepreneurs encounter. And inside City Hall, we stand to benefit greatly from the ideas of innovators and disrupters in our community.

-- Greg Stanton
Mayor of Phoenix

Related: 4 Ways to Thrive as an Entrepreneur Outside the Valley

 

Step up to the role.

Image credit: Women Tech Council

My advice for all entrepreneurs is to focus on developing leadership skills where you learn how to value all of the perspectives of the members of your team, create high-performing cultures and form an attitude that embraces transparency and collaboration.

-- Cydni Tetro
Founder and president Women Tech Council

Related: Steve Case: Confidence Is Silicon Valley's Most Powerful Advantage

 

Create with a purpose.

Image credit: Arizona State University

Build a company, service or a thing, because you want to see how it will advance how we live, work or move, and because it’s something you want the world to have in it. Hustle. Be fearless. And become a master learner capable of learning anything, anywhere, at any time.

-- Michael M. Crow
President of Arizona State University

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

By Landing One Major Client, This Toronto Startup Found Dramatic Success

Startups

These Companies Will Produce the Next Great Wave of Entrepreneurs, Survey Says

Startups

When Being Stubborn Pays Off for Early-Stage Startups