7 Black Friday-Worthy Deals

October 26, 2016 5 min read

The team at TechBargains has found some of the best deals right now as Black Friday & Cyber Monday begin to ramp up. Already, some aggressive deals and clearance prices are popping up well before November has even begun and we likely will see an elongated month of sales in November. Here are some deals that the team thinks we will see again on Black Friday.



Dell XPS 8900 i7-6700 Skylake Quad-Core Desktop w/ Win 7 Pro & 2GB GT 730m GPU $630 (Orig. $702.99)

Use code: SBXPS630. Get one of the best deals we've seen on this highly rated performance desktop. This is a versatile machine loved by many for home offices and workstations. It's easy to expand, can support up to two monitors out of the box, and has a powerful Intel Core i7 quad-core processor. We recommend acting fast as this is a clearance price that we do not expect to last.

Samsung UN55KU6500 55" Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart HDTV + $300 Dell GC $899.99

For $900 you are getting a 2016 Samsung TV with the three latest advancements: sharp 4K resolution, an immersive curved display, and HDR for incredible contrast & vibrant colors on supported content. That $300 gift card is enough to get you a PS4 or Xbox One S at Dell. You are effectively spending only $600 for a 55" Samsung with all the newest bells and whistles. This is a popular deal that we aren't sure how Dell is making a profit on except to get you to buy at Dell.

29" Dell UltraSharp 2560x1080 Panoramic Widescreen Monitor + $100 Dell GC for $292.50 (Orig. $349.99)

Use Code: SAVE35. This ultra widescreen monitor is back in stock at Dell and its panoramic display will allow you to easily put two documents or browser windows side-by-side. A high-resolution monitor is easily one of the easiest ways to improve your productivity as you can simply do more with the extended screen real estate. This is one of the few high-resolution monitors that does not require an additional graphics cards to drive the display.

Dell Inspiron 3650 Intel Core i7 Quad-Core Desktop with 16GB RAM for $579 (Orig 949)

Use Code: code: DELLBIZ579. When your small business needs a powerful workhorse desktop for multimedia, encoding or other intensive processes this desktop will your PC of choice. It's an incredible price at under $600 for one of Intel's higher end powerful processors, a full 16GB of RAM for all your applications and a large 2TB hard drive for storage. It even includes Windows Pro for extra security and backup features. This is not only great for your small business but your home as well as it's be designed to take up much less space and be sleeker than conventional desktops. This is one of Dell's most popular and best selling deals at this price.

Stanley FatMax Portable 350Amp Jump Starter w/ 120psi Air Compressor & USB Charging for $39.98 (Orig. $80)

This portable jump starter will be a life saver. No one wants to wait in the cold for a jump and this will be worth more than its cost after your first use. This has a bonus air compressor feature so you can keep your tires inflated and you won't have to keep plugging in quarters at the gas station. If that wasn't enough it even has a USB charger. This is an incredible deal at $40 and perfect timing for the coming winter.

Amazon Fire Kids' Edition 7" 8GB Tablet w/ 2-Year Worry Free Warranty for $69.99 (list price $99.99)

The best feature of this Fire Kids tablet is the incredible 2-year, no questions asked warranty that it includes. It is made to endure a child's use and has a protective case as an extra layer of protection. It includes access to more than 10,000 kid-friendly books, shows and games with a 1-year accses to Amazon's FreeTime unlimited with no ads, no in-app purchases, links to social media and gives your kids a digital sandbox to play safely in. We personally love the Fire as a great way for kids to quickly learn a ton of stuff in a fun manner.

Today Only! Makita 18V Cordless Vacuum w/ 2Amp Battery for $108.99 (list price $147.08)

If you wanted an inexpensive but powerful clean-up tool then this Makita is a great choice. It's floor nozzle is designed for easy maneuverability and has up to 15-minutes of powerful fadefree power. It is fantastic for small jobs and although you could buy a vacuum for $100 the cordless convenience will make any clean-up a cinch.

