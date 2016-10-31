Barbara Corcoran Alleges Trump Compared Her Breasts to His Wife's

October 31, 2016 2 min read

Shark Tank star and real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran said last week she "very much" believes the women who have accused Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump of sexual harassment -- because he was allegedly inappropriate with her as well.

Corcoran told CNN's Erin Burnett that while she was pregnant with her first child, Trump's second wife was also pregnant.

"He compared my breast size to his wife by putting his hands in the air," Corcoran said, gesturing. "I was in a business meeting -- I was shocked. That, of course, is nothing compared to what we've been hearing in the press."

The investor said that she found the incident "rather comical" at the time. "But I did think afterwards, how would I [have] felt if I was a young woman, not a successful businesswoman, and been in a situation like that?" Corcoran added. "I would have felt very compromised. So if a man is that way, so inappropriate, I just assume it's that way all the time."