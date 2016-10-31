Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran Alleges Trump Compared Her Breasts to His Wife's

The 'Shark Tank' star discussed an incident that allegedly occurred when she was pregnant with her first child.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Barbara Corcoran Alleges Trump Compared Her Breasts to His Wife's
Image credit: Giovanni Rufino | Getty Images
Barbara Corcoran
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Shark Tank star and real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran said last week she "very much" believes the women who have accused Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump of sexual harassment -- because he was allegedly inappropriate with her as well.

Corcoran told CNN's Erin Burnett that while she was pregnant with her first child, Trump's second wife was also pregnant.

"He compared my breast size to his wife by putting his hands in the air," Corcoran said, gesturing. "I was in a business meeting -- I was shocked. That, of course, is nothing compared to what we've been hearing in the press."

Related: Barbara Corcoran on Why Women Are 'Better at Running Businesses Than Men'

The investor said that she found the incident "rather comical" at the time. "But I did think afterwards, how would I [have] felt if I was a young woman, not a successful businesswoman, and been in a situation like that?" Corcoran added. "I would have felt very compromised. So if a man is that way, so inappropriate, I just assume it's that way all the time."

Watch the whole clip on CNN.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran Says She Built Her Business 'Almost Like a Man'

Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shares Her Secret to Pitching Success

Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran: You Can't Devote Yourself to Your Business and Children at the Same Time