Apps

Ever Hear of Instapaper? Well Now Its Premium Read-it-Later Service Is Free.

An infusion of cash from Pinterest has allowed Instapaper to ditch subscriptions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Ever Hear of Instapaper? Well Now Its Premium Read-it-Later Service Is Free.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Instapaper Premium is now free for everyone, bringing an ad-free website, full-text search for all articles and unlimited speed reading to everyone.

"Now that we're better resourced, we're able to offer everyone the best version of Instapaper," the company wrote in a blog post, referencing Pinterest's recent acquisition of the bookmarking service.

Starting today, all users can access unlimited notes, text-to-speech playlists, "Send to Kindle" via bookmarklet and mobile apps, and Kindle Digests of up to 50 articles. Existing Instapaper Premium users, meanwhile, will no longer be billed $2.99 per month (or $29.99 per year), and can expect a pro-rated refund for their current subscription.

"Thanks for your support throughout the years, we appreciate it," the Instapaper team said.

Instapaper, first launched in 2008, lets folks save an unlimited number of articles and videos for later viewing on the Web, an iPhone, iPad, Android device or Kindle. In August, Pinterest bought the read-it-later app, three years after betaworks acquired it from original creator Marco Arment. Instapaper has since moved from betaworks in New York City to Pinterest's headquarters in San Francisco.

As The Verge points out, the app has gone through various business models -- free with ads, paid only, paid with optional subscription, free with optional subscription -- and three different owners.

Instapaper, meanwhile, also said goodbye to its developer product, Instaparser, which officially shuttered today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apps

A Simple Way to Run Windows Apps on Your Mac While You Work From Home

Apps

You Can Get 50 Apps for Entrepreneurs for Less Than You Pay for a Single One

Apps

Learn How to Build Your Own iOS and Android Apps From Scratch