After Complaints, Apple Drops Price of USB-C Dongles

The company's USB-C adapters and some of its USB-C cables are now $6 to $20 cheaper.
After Complaints, Apple Drops Price of USB-C Dongles
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Having to use a dongle to connect peripherals to a new device isn't awesome. It's even less awesome when you have to pay for those little connectors.

Lots of MacBook Pro users will inevitably deal with this issue as Apple's new laptop only has USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports. Cupertino has apparently heard all the complaints about this and it's taking action. Don't get too excited: the company isn't going to ship adapters with its new MacBook Pro for free like many have wished, but it is dropping the price of dongles.

 

The Verge reports that all of Apple's USB-C adapters and some of its USB-C cables are now $6 to $20 cheaper. USB-C charging cables, meanwhile, are not getting a discount.

"We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition," the tech giant said, according to the report. "We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem. Through the end of the year, we are reducing prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals we sell, as well as the prices on Apple's USB-C adapters and cables."

Here's a list of the new prices, according to The Verge:

Apple is also dropping the price of all third-party USB-C peripherals it sells by about 25 percent.

