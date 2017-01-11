Make 2017 Your Year

Make 2017 Your Year With These Tricks, Tips and Inspirational Stories

Aren't you due for a change?
Make 2017 Your Year With These Tricks, Tips and Inspirational Stories
Image credit: Nick Jennes
  • ---Shares
This story appears in the January 2017 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The New Year’s resolution is meant to inspire change. To drive you to action. To set the tone for the year to come. But it is a flawed device. Consider its implications: There is one time a year, the resolution says, in which you can truly make change. It’s like a train that departs annually. Didn’t make it to the station on time? Hopped on for a little while but then tumbled off into the passing fields? Oh, well -- ride out the next 11 months on your butt, and try again next year! 

But the New Year’s resolution does get one thing right: It’s healthy to find a moment, step back and take stock. And as the calendar turns over, there’s no more natural time to do that. So in these stories, we give you the tools and inspiration to take everything up a notch. You already work hard. You are already innovating. You’re not starting from zero. But you can always achieve greater goals or jump-start new passions or grow your business or find a little more sanity in your work. Remember: January is neither the beginning nor the end of something. It’s just part of the journey. A year is a lot of time in which to seize opportunities.

This is your year to:

Shake things up
The 17 Rules These Entrepreneurs Say You Should Break in 2017

Finally get started
These Entrepreneurs Show You Can Start a Business at Any Age 

Finish your to-do list
Science-Backed Brain Hacks to Crush the Goals You Set 

Reboot your team
Fresh, Fun Ideas to Bring Your Team Together 

Get organized
6 Easy Ways to Make Your Workspace Happy, Productive and Organized 

Read more
These 4 Books Changed These Leaders' Lives and Businesses for the Better 

Get out of your own way
How I Got Out of a Funk (and Saved My Business)

Leave behind bad habits
Four Tech Tools to Break Your Bad Habits

 

Growth Strategies Motivation Inspiration Goal Setting Make 2017 Your Year
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox