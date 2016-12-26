Earlier this week, I shared my top picks for Best Podcasts for Entrepreneurs in 2017. The article received a phenomenal response from readers, gaining thousands of shares within the first couple of days of publication.
But after some thoughtful conversations on twitter, I wanted to share this list as a follow-up to provide a broader range of perspectives from female entrepreneurs and thought leaders. These 24 women-hosted podcasts were compiled through collaboration with Sarah Peck, Ally Denton, Elisa Douchette, Terra Milo, and Matt Hunckler. The list below will deliver insight, inspiration, and a diverse perspective that will give you an edge in growing your business.
Here are 24 exceptional women-hosted podcasts for entrepreneurs in 2017.
1. So Money
Farnoosh Torabi is the award-winning author, TV personality and host of So Money. This daily podcast was voted “Best Financial Podcast of 2015” and Inc Magazine picked the podcast as a “Top Business Podcast to Grow Your Business.”
2. Kate’s Take
One half of the the Entrepreneur on Fire duo, Kate Erickson now hosts her own podcast called Kate's Take: The EOFire Audio Blog. She publishes two to three podcasts per week, full of actionable insights on running a seven-figure business, her top tools and resources, and bonus episodes with special guests.
3. Recode Decode
Kara Swisher is a dominant force in the tech industry and her podcast, Recode Decode, is no different. Listen to her dissect the latest controversial headlines with guest CEOs, columnists, consultants, and actors-turned-investors like Ashton Kutcher.
4. Girlboss Radio
Created by Sophia Amoruso, the founder of NastyGal, Girlboss Radio is a weekly podcast that highlights world-class entrepreneurs, CEOs, creatives, and artists who are undoubtedly and fearlessly #girlbosses.
5. The Lively Show
If anyone knows how to build a loyal following, Jess Lively does. Her podcast, The Lively Show, covers a breadth of topics—from blogging and business to food and wellness—all under the umbrella of helping her listeners add more intention to everyday life.
6. Biz Chix Podcast
Another podcast that's been growing and gaining acclaim for several years now, the Biz Chix podcast is a mecca of high-quality information for entrepreneurs. Host Natalie Eckdahl brings on top guests to dissect tough questions and tactical business strategies.
7. Online Marketing Made Easy
With actionable advice like how to gain more Facebook followers and how to write blog posts, the Online Marketing Made Easy podcast is a must-listen for anyone growing their business. Host Amy Porterfield shares her winning marketing and business strategies with the masses.
8. ZenFounder
The ZenFounder podcast shares the secrets to staying sane while starting up. Hosted by Sherry Walling, Ph.D. and clinical psychologist, and her partner Rob Walling, this podcast will help you navigate the stressful waters of entrepreneurial life without feeling like you're drowning.
9. Women in Tech
Hosted by women in tech evangelist Espree Devora, the Women in Tech podcast features top-quality interviews with female founders, programmers, investors, and designers. The podcast was recently featured at the top of iTunes and continues to make waves around the Internet.
10. 2 Dope Queens
This podcast debuted as number 1 in iTunes for the first 7 days after it aired and now lives on NPR. Hosted by Broad City’s Phoebe Robinson and the Daily Show’s Jessica Williams, 2 Dope Queens shares stories about “sex, romance, race, hair journeys, what it means to live in New York, and Billy Joel.”
11. Real Talk Radio
Real Talk Radio is an intriguing podcast because it gets to the heart of the matter right away. Host Nicole Antoinette sits down with everyone from athletes, writers, entrepreneurs, parents, coaches, spiritual teachers, and artists to find out what they're really about.
12. Pivot Podcast
After years in the tech startup world and as an employee at Google, Jenny Blake is now a prominent business and career coach. Her Pivot Podcast covers everything from how to land a traditional publishing deal to fostering creativity in your business.
13. Profit, Power, Pursuit
Taking you behind the scenes of successful small business, Tara Gentile dives into the details of what it really takes to get a business off the ground. The conversations on Profit, Power, Pursuit will give you creative insights you didn't know you needed.
14. The Failure Factor
Failure and adversity is something that entrepreneurs come face to face with very often. If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, you must learn how to turn failure into a gift and grow from each adversity that you experience along the way. The Failure Factor is a Forbes podcast which is hosted by psychotherapist Megan Bruneau. Each episode provides in-depth interviews with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders to discuss failure and how they used it to their advantage to help them thrive and reach greater levels of success.
15. Being Boss
Being Boss is a podcast dedicated to help you "be more boss," hosts Kathleen Shannon and Emily Thompson share a combination of their own experiences and advice from guests to give their listeners a confidence boost. Whether you're leading a team, starting your first job, or are a seasoned startup guru, there's something on Being Boss for anyone with ambition.
16. She Did It Her Way
Every week, the She Did It Her Way podcast interviews top female entrepreneurs across the U.S. who are breaking rules and doing things their way. Learn from their challenges, struggles, failures, and successes and enjoy the great storytelling that host Amanda Boleyn curates with all of her top-tier guests.
17. Fearless Launching
Ready to launch your big idea? Then you'll want to dive into Fearless Launching by Anne Samoilov, a podcast for business owners and entrepreneurs who are ready to take flight. Samoilov's first launch project was Marie Forleo's highly-successful B-School, so needless to say she has the right experience to lead her listeners to victory.
18. Good Muslim, Bad Muslim
Good Muslim, Bad Muslim brings together issues of identity, community, belonging, and narrative into a humorous and insightful collaboration. Hosts Tanzila 'Taz' Ahmed and Zahra Noorbakhsh explore what it means to be seen as a “bad” Muslim to your own community, but to be seen as “good” to non-Muslims. The podcast shares what it means to craft great stories, embrace leadership, and take a stand for what you believe in.
19. Beyond Pro Podcast
From weekly planning rituals to eliminating fear from your decision-making, Stephanie Pollock's Beyond Pro podcast gives you the best in leadership advice every single week. Pollock firmly believes that if you want to make an impact with your business, you simply have to go pro—this podcast will show you how.
20. Women Taking The Lead
On her podcast, Women Taking The Lead, Jodi Flynn aims to help women more naturally exude their leadership and overcome self-doubt. Treat this podcast as a free mentorship session with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who took the leap and learned a lot of valuable insights along the way.
21. Boss Girl Creative
Do you have a blog or another creative business you want to take to the next level? Taylor Bradford can show you how with her Boss Girl Creative podcast. With an inspiring lineup of guests, Bradford teaches listeners how to move their businesses forward by discussing topics like affiliate marketing, defining your niche, and sponsorship.
22. Creative Empire Podcast
Reina Pomeroy and Christina Scalera are the masterminds behind the Creative Empire Podcast, a show that chats with industry leaders to help you turn your creative idea into a profitable business. Discussing everything from motherhood to shameless self-promotion, this podcast is brimming with value.
23. Glambition Radio with Ali Brown
With over 250,000 followers, Ali Brown delivers business coaching and tactical advice to aspiring and successful entrepreneurs everywhere with the Glambition Radio podcast. Named "the entrepreneurial guru for women" by Business News Daily, this podcast is a no-brainer for anyone looking to start or grow their business in 2017.
24. The Intrepid Entrepreneur
One of the more inspirational podcasts we've come across, The Intrepid Entrepreneur exists to help and motivate business owners who are determined to live life according to their own terms. Host Kristin Carpenter-Ogden interviews a wide variety of inspiring guests who all have unique and resourceful stories to share.
