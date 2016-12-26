Inspiration

Watch George Michael's Inspiring Performance of 'Somebody to Love'

The pop star and fashion icon died at age 53 on Christmas Day.
Multimillion-selling pop star George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day at his home in England. He was 53.

Police called the cause of Michael's death “unexplained but not suspicious.” Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, his manager Michael Lippman explained that Michael had died of heart failure.

His publicist Connie Filippello said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Many are remembering Michael’s many contributions to music and efforts to raise awareness for AIDS. This performance with Queen at the 1992 tribute to Freddie Mercury, who died of complications due to AIDS in 1991, stands as one of his most moving and inspiring.

