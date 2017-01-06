Yahoo Finance Accidentally Tweets Racial Slur

Talk about starting off 2017 on the right foot…
It only took five days into the New Year for a big company to have a major social media flop. And we mean major.
On Thursday, Yahoo Finance failed to proofread before posting a racist tweet to its account, Mashable reports. When writing about President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to make the Navy “bigger,” the company accidentally typed an “n” instead of a “b.”
Not only that, but it took the company almost an hour to remove the tweet and apologize for the racial slur. In the meantime, the post went viral and received more than 1,000 retweets and a great deal of backlash from Twitter users.
Apparently, no one could sleep after reading this… Memes were created, and many public figures responded to the derogatory tweet by expressing their disappointment.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more