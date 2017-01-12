The Top 20 First Jobs in the U.S. According to Facebook

The beginning of a new year often has us thinking about how we can advance our careers and the new skills we want to develop. But it’s also a perfect time to think about how far we’ve come from that first foray into the workplace.
Whether it was a retail gig that still has you folding shirts in changing rooms, or the waitressing experience that taught you how to divvy up a check in seconds, first jobs are foundational, even if the only thing they taught you is what you are terrible at and shouldn’t do.
If you’ve been on Facebook at all during the past several months, it’s likely you spotted the #firstsevenjobs hashtag that had users sharing the earliest gigs on their resumes. Some big names took part, such as pioneering astronaut Buzz Aldrin (dishwasher), Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (slushee machine operator at his aunt's store) and Facebook COO and Lean In founder Sheryl Sandberg (swiftly fired babysitter).
With that information in hand, the social giant assembled the top 20 most frequently held first jobs in the United States. Childcare, serving food and drinks (including McDonald’s) and jobs that have a component of answering phones are all pretty well represented. Check out the full list below.
- Babysitter
- Cashier
- Lab assistant
- Newspaper delivery
- Teacher
- Camp counselor
- Retail
- Dishwasher
- Receptionist
- Manager
- Waiter/server
- Hostess
- Intern
- McDonald's
- Student
- Barista
- Store clerk
- Pizza delivery
- Lifeguard
- Research assistant
