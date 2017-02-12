Top 10 Free Invoicing Software Solutions for Small Businesses

The last thing your small business needs is more expenses, especially for the ongoing work of invoicing accounts receivable. You want an easy-to-use invoicing solution that looks professional, works without a hitch and tracks your work securely. And you certainly don’t want to pay an arm and a leg for the service.
The good news is that there is some excellent invoicing software on the market right now, much of it completely free, with optional premium upgrades or small pay-as-you-go credit-card processing fees. From freelancers who send five or six invoices a month to larger businesses that need time tracking for multiple employees, there is a free solution for almost everyone.
We’ve collected the top 10 “forever free” invoicing software solutions so you can start saving time and money today.
1. Due
Due’s cloud-based invoicing and digital wallet integrates with Basecamp project management software, QuickBooks and PayPal. It’s completely free to set up and remains free forever. Due offers an incredibly easy way for clients to pay you. You can even embed invoices in your website, allowing clients to pay online. The software and services are completely free except for a 2.7% pay-as-you-go charge on credit-card transactions. (Editor's note: Due is a content partner of Entrepreneur Media.)
2. Sighted
The newest and brightest invoicing company out there, Sighted offers easy invoicing, integrated global payments, expense recording, CSV Excel downloading of all of your data and more, all using top-of-the-line security. The starter plan is free forever, and offers 20 invoices and quotes a month for a single user and 10 clients.
3. Handdy
Small businesses will love Handdy for its “pay me now” feature, which sends automatic reminder emails to clients if their payment is nearly due or is overdue. The free trial is for one user, but it’s free forever for an unlimited amount of invoices. The only downside is that the free version comes with Handdy’s logo in addition to your own on the invoices.
4. Invoicera
Invoicera’s free forever plan allows three clients plus unlimited invoices. The upgrades Invoicera offers would work very well for small businesses, and each premium plan allows a 30-day trial period, so this software could be optimal for a growing business.
5. Mr. Biller
Best suited for freelancers with few invoices to send, Mr. Biller is a simple cloud-based invoicing solution that offers invoice creation without ads. On the forever free plan, Mr. Biller offers quick and easy invoice creation and sending, but with no backup of your data. If you want to see your invoices again, you’ll need to upgrade to the paid plan at $9.95 a month.
6. Nutcache
Integrating time tracking, invoicing and expense management, Nutcache is invoicing and project tracking software combined. This solution is perfect for small businesses, as it allows up to 20 users and offers 1GB of storage with their free plan, which includes support (though the lag time might be considerable: they have 7 days to get back to you). This software is great for centralizing complicated work and making sure you’re invoicing the correct number of project hours.
7. Brightbook
This completely free software makes invoicing a breeze. With your free account you get invoicing, instant insights and accounting software that allows you to import your banking statements to see profit and loss. Multiple users can use the software, but you can provide selective access for extra security and privacy.
8. Wave Accounting
Designed for non-accountants, Wave’s completely free tools include software for invoicing, accounting and payroll, as well as receipt scanning. They charge for credit-card processing, but the amount of organization you’ll have when tax time comes around will make it well worth it.
9. Zoho
Zoho really does it all, but if you just want invoicing they have a perfect “forever free” plan for those who have fewer than 5 customers to invoice. Zoho’s invoicing naturally integrates with their own suite of products, but it also integrates with many other applications, including Dropbox, Google Drive, PayPal, Stripe and OneDrive. Great for desktop and mobile, Zoho is an excellent place to start.
10. Reliabills
ReliaBills has an awesome free plan that allows unlimited invoices, automated email reminders and recurring invoices with no set-up fees--the only catch is that you’ll need to upgrade to their premium plan if you want to be able to accept online payments or add credit-card processing. There are also some fees for “unique” situations, but if all you’re interested in is pure invoicing, this is a great option.
With software like this, available in less time than it takes to open up Excel, there’s no longer any excuse for shoddy invoices or messy books. When you have the tools at your fingertips to make invoicing a breeze, you’ll have more money available to you more often, and your business will thrive. Happy invoicing!
