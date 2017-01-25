Like President Trump, You Might Want to Fix This Twitter Security Setting Too

Although Donald Trump won’t change the way he tweets, he may want to consider changing his Twitter security settings before it’s too late. And hey, this could be something you'd want to do too.
The hacker who apparently hijacked 500 pro-ISIS Twitter accounts relayed a message on Tuesday to Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump to change their Twitter security settings.
According to the hacker, who goes by the name “WauchulaGhost,” these accounts are vulnerable because they haven’t provided a phone number or email address to reset their passwords, a basic security setting offered by many websites. Instead, right now, anyone can click “forget password” and be sent to a page with a partially revealed email address in which to send a password recovery link.
From there, WauchulaGhost explains how easy it is to guess the missing letters of the email and then break into the account to gain access. And although the hacker says he or she has no intention of breaking into the new president’s account, WauchulaGhost claims to have the ability: "All I have to do is guess the email. Which I have been rather good at doing," the hacker told CNN. "Then verify the email exists. At that point take the email account, reset Twitter password, boom … I own the Pres.”
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
