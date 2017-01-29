Infographics

12 Things You Should Never Say at Work (Infographic)

Here's what you should say instead.
12 Things You Should Never Say at Work (Infographic)
Image credit: SrdjanPav | Getty Images
  • ---Shares
Reader Resource

Join Entrepreneur’s The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

It’s easy to let something slip at work -- especially when you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed.

There are a number of potential scenarios where you can put your foot in your mouth. Maybe you’re trying to provide constructive feedback and you end up coming off rude or critical, or perhaps you disagree with a co-worker, but instead of listening first, you interrupt.

Related: 11 Things Smart People Don't Say

There’s no need to hide what you want to say, but there’s always a polite, honest and effective way of doing so. There are also certain phrases that you should always steer clear of.

Check out Headway Capital’s “12 Things You Should Never Say at Work” infographic below to learn more.

Image Credit: Headway Capital

Rose Leadem

Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc. 

Growth Strategies Culture Infographics Attitude Conversations
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox