Personal Finance

Proposed SBA Head Linda McMahon: Young Entrepreneurs Need Better Financial Know-How

The former WWE CEO wants to make financial literacy a top priority.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Proposed SBA Head Linda McMahon: Young Entrepreneurs Need Better Financial Know-How
Image credit: Aaron P. Bernstein | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Linda McMahon, the co-founder and former CEO of WWE selected to be the new leader of the Small Business Administration, said this week that she believed one of the key ways to help up-and-coming entrepreneurs pursue their ideas was to better educate them about money management.

“I have kids in high school that don’t know how to balance a checkbook," she said during her confirmation meeting at the Senate. "We need to have that fundamental understanding of economics as we move forward to develop the next generation of young people.”

Related: Trump Chooses Pro Wrestling Magnate Linda McMahon to Head SBA

Over the course of the nearly two-hour hearing, McMahon also voiced her support for maintaining the SBA as “a standalone agency.”

Though in her second campaign for Senate in 2012 -- against Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy, a member of the Senate Small Business Committee who is in favor of her confirmation -- she did support a plan that proposed to fold the SBA into the Department of Commerce.

Related: Meet the Business Leaders Serving in Trump's Administration

She said that if confirmed as SBA administrator, she would rely on her experience running the WWE to understand the needs of the entrepreneurs the agency would be tasked with aiding.

“I remember the early days, every month I had to decide whether to continue to lease a typewriter or whether to buy it. Yes, believe it or not, that $12 a month at that time made a difference in our budget,” McMahon said. “Like all small-business owners, I know what it is like to take a risk on an idea, manage cash flow and navigate regulations and create jobs.”

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Finance

Avoid These Major Money-Draining Habits for People in Their 30s

Personal Finance

8 Commonplace 'Grown-Up' Habits That Are Costing You Money

Personal Finance

Make Quicker Progress Towards Your Savings Goals With These 3 Tips