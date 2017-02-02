7 Ways Practicing Composure Leads to Success

Staying calm when all around you are not will always be the shortest path to successful leadership.

In a world dominated by extroversion, living with composure has become something of a rarity. Many of us are practically yelling our answers and opinions out to the world in an effort to be the most noticed and the first to speak. The most respected leaders are those who listen more than they speak, and operate with a quiet spirit of intelligence and experience. We learn more from those who have composure then we learn from those who are making noise and showing off.

Think about the word " composure " for a minute. What does it inspire within you? How do you see yourself operating in life and business when you envision yourself being composed? Composure is the most powerful character trait to possess when looking to advance your career.

1. Self-assured

To live the essence of composure, you must feel sure of yourself. Choose to believe that you are capable of handling any problem placed in front of you. This belief is the foundation for your success. When you are self-assured, people get the vibe that you like, respect, appreciate and value who you are and what you bring to the table.

Know your value, appreciate your talents, show a steady work ethic and you will be taken more seriously. You will make others curious about you and your opinions, drawing you further along in the building a solid reputation.

2. Hopeful

It is impossible to be panicky and composed at the same time. Live with hope. When you are hopeful, other people become more hopeful. Have faith there is a solution to every problem. You don’t need to panic all the way to discovering your solutions. When you’re composed, you operate with an evenness of mind. You can remain calm and faithful under pressure. Train yourself to see the positive benefits in every situation. As you cultivate a positive outlook, you will see it is easier to come up with solutions. Fear and frustration block innovation.

3. Responsible

Whatever happens in your life and relationships, the most efficient way to practice composure is to accept responsibility for the outcomes, both positive and negative, which result from your efforts. If you make a mistake, see it as a self-created learning experience. Figure out what needs to shift for you to be more successful going forward. Always be flexible when it’s necessary to change your approach. Composure is not about ego. It is about humility and a willingness to learn. When you’re composed enough to take responsibility for your outcomes, this will inspire in others the willingness to accept responsibility for the outcomes in their lives.

4. Kindness

There is no greater a value you can possess as a human being than the simple power of kindness. Kindness does not mean you are a “yes” person or push over. Kindness is based in empathy and a desire to understand. It is the place you speak from where good and bad news are communicated with grace. Kindness chooses to give feedback, rather than criticism. When you are composed, kindness is your greatest relationship building and networking asset because it creates an emotional environment advantageous to all who are a part of it.

5. Self-regulating

Composure is your ability to self-regulate when you’re emotional. Make sure to think about and process what you feel before communicating. When you neglect to taste the words you speak before you spit them out, you can end up creating irreparable damage in your relationships. To be effective with others you must be aware of what your triggers are, so you have the wherewithal to quickly refocus yourself on the bigger picture of what you’re striving for. When you operate with an empathic accuracy, successful interactions with others are nearly guaranteed. With composure, you possess the depth and awareness to predict the attitudes, expectations, and intentions of others. This creates an interpersonal connectedness which is built to thrive and succeed because people feel heard, validated and understood on the other side of you.

6. Thoughtful

We associate composure with being deep and thoughtful. When you are composed you can be thoughtful to benefit yourself and others. You choose your words wisely because you care how you are received. You project a posture of self-respect and intelligence. You operate in an unhurried and smart manner. You are thoughtful to be fully educated in your filed of expertise to provide the information or data necessary for all of those you interact with. Being prepared comes from the thoughtfulness of doing high quality work. You make sure you are thoughtful of your tone, your volume, the image you project and to be a person who chooses to build positive, supportive and trusting relationships. Around you, no one will ever be sold short.

7. Patient

Patience puts you in direct control of yourself. Patience is at the core of someone who operates with composure. There is no more powerful an aid to your success then self-possession. When you are patient, you give yourself time to choose how you want respond to any given event, rather than getting emotionally hijacked by frustration. It allows you to stay mindful no matter what is happening. Patience increases your threshold of tolerance. It gives you the foresight to expect obstacles and to deal with them diplomatically. When you expect challenge, you respond with more courage, strength and optimism. You understand that emotional discomfort is an integral part of business; therefore, you don’t add any additional suffering, bitterness or revenge to the mix. Instead, you roll up your sleeves and do the work you need to do.

When you practice composure what you are really cultivating is your personal excellence. There is nothing more gratifying then striving for greatness with a sense of humility where your reputation isn’t based in how loud you are, but rather, in the quality of your work and the quality you possess as a person. When you are composed, you seek respect, not attention because you know that respect lasts much longer. Composure puts you on the path to strive to continually be at your very best.