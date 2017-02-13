The Goal Standard Challenge: Strategies to Boost Inner Strength and Self-Discipline

Don't back down now.

February 13, 2017 3 min read

Reaching your goal is not easy. It takes a lot of effort, perseverance and willpower. And if you have been following The Goal Standard Challenge -- an exclusive five-week program from Entrepreneur.com designed to help achieve your goals -- you may be at the point where you want to give up. You’ve reached the second week of the Fight Stage, a time when you are tired, things are getting tough and frustration is creeping in. But don’t back down now. You are close to completing the challenge, and we are here to help.

This week, expect our amazing experts and community, along with articles and worksheets to help push through the last part of the Fight Stage.

Check out how we are going to help you with our schedule below:

What to expect this week

Every day:

Daily articles, Worksheets and Checklists

To help you to the finish line, we will share daily articles on our hub for The Goal Standard Challenge. There you’ll also find worksheets (ones designed and road-tested by our panel of experts) that you can customize for your plans and your needs.

Real-time support

Have you joined our Facebook Group yet? You should. It’s the best way to meet people like you -- as well as chat with experts and our Entrepreneur editors -- to get the encouragement you need. Join here.

Monday, February 13

Finding Your Flow, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET

High-performance coach Todd Herman will show you how to flex your discipline muscle. He will share how to find balance to ensure you’re not too overwhelmed trying to reach your goal.

Download worksheets

Tuesday, February 14

The Proven Strategies for Overcoming Obstacles, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET

Any time you want to achieve success, you need to have a plan to persevere. Productivity coach Chris Winfield shares 15 actionable things you can do right now to help overcome setbacks.

Wednesday, February 15

Finding Your Strength, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET

Accountability expert Ali Schiller will introduce what you need to do to tap into your inner warrior, along with sharing the number-one habit that will change your life – and help you achieve your goals.

Download worksheets

Facebook Mini Challenge

Our weekly mini-challenge this week shines a spotlight on your personal success strategies. You’ll share how you cope with obstacles and your secret to getting back on track. Keep an eye on our Facebook Group to learn more.

Friday, February 17

Dealing With Distractions, Facebook Live Event, 1 p.m. ET

Author Natalie MacNeil will share techniques for prioritizing. She’ll also provide a laser coaching session to support those who aren’t where they’d like to be at this point in The Goal Standard Challenge.

Download worksheets

About The Goal Standard Challenge:

The editors at Entrepreneur have reached out to numerous experts and dug through pages of research to design this comprehensive five-week program. With this preparation, you’ll understand the science of goal-setting and habit making, and be better prepared to achieve any goal. It’s just five weeks -- but it can better prepare you for anything that might come your way. If you haven't signed up for our five-week program you still have time. Just sign up below to get started.