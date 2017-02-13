Verizon

Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data

Verizon Unlimited offers unlimited data, talk and text on smartphones for $80 per month.
Verizon Bringing Back Unlimited Data
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Executive Editor, PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Unlimited data returns to Verizon on Monday for $80 per month.

Verizon Unlimited offers unlimited data, talk, and text on smartphones for $80 per month. Those who need a family plan pay $45 per line for four lines (smartphones or tablets), or $180 per month. Add a smartwatch, GizmoPal or other connected device for $5 each month.

Those who top 22GB of data per month face been throttled when the network is congested. "While we don't expect to do that very often, network management is a crucial tool that benefits all Verizon customers," Verizon says.

The plan also includes mobile hotspot service (10GB of 4G LTE data per month; after that it's slowed to 3G), calling and texting to Canada and Mexico and TravelPass for $10 per day, which includes 500MB per day (2G speeds after that) for those going abroad.

Verizon also promises high-definition video streaming, "not inferior 480p video," said Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon's wireless division. That's a swipe at T-Mobile, which streams video for its unlimited Binge On service at 480p. T-Mobile offers a $70/month unlimited plan that throttles users after 28GB.

If you don't want unlimited, Verizon will still offer its 5GB plan, as well as S (2GB for $35), M (4GB for $50) and L (8GB + 2GB/line for $70) data buckets.

Verizon stopped offering unlimited plans to new customers in 2011. A year later, it required those upgrading service to say farewell to unlimited, too. Last year, the carrier threatened to cut off unlimited users who eat up more than 100GB per month. More recently, Verizon said those who average 200GB a month will be pushed off unlimited by Feb. 16.

