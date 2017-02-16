Elon Musk Deletes Tweets About Trump Travel Ban

Yesterday, Elon Musk weighed in on President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Twitter, only to delete the tweets.
“Regarding gov’t policy, there are often things that happen that many people don’t agree with. This is normal for a functioning democracy,” he wrote. “They rarely warrant a public statement. However, the ban on Muslim immigrants from certain countries rises to this level. It is not right.” A final tweet was definitive: “The Muslim immigration ban is not right.”
When Twitter users asked him about the comments, Musk replied that the tweets were drafts that he accidentally posted.
Musk has previously spoken out against the ban. However, Musk’s most recent missives were more strongly worded than his prior tweets on the subject.
Musk, who is known for being measured in his approach, also sits on Trump's Strategic & Policy Forum -- a role he has defended in recent weeks, noting that “advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration.”
Early last week, Tesla and SpaceX joined big-name companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google in signing a court brief describing the detriments of the Trump Administration's executive order. The Ninth Circuit court declined the administration’s request to reinstate the order on Feb. 9
