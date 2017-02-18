How 16 Successful Business Leaders Start Their Day (Infographic)

How you wake up in the morning can dictate how the rest of your day will go. That’s why it’s so important to have a positive and productive morning routine. If you don’t believe that, here’s proof: Some of the most successful people across various industries have established strict morning routines to help them maximize their energy and productivity throughout the day.
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson leaves his curtains open so he can wake up to the sunrise at approximately 5:45 a.m. every day. Once he’s up, Branson goes swimming or kite surfing, then indulges in a healthy breakfast.
The late Steve Jobs started his mornings with a question. While looking in the mirror, he’d ask himself, “If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?” If he found himself answering “no” too often, he would know he needed to make a change.
Arianna Huffington and Oprah Winfrey both start their days with meditation, which has been found to promote success.
From Tesla’s Elon Musk to fashion designer Tory Burch, everyone has their own way of starting the day. If you want to be successful, it’s important to find out what works best for you.
For inspiration, check out WeAreTop10’s “How 16 Successful Entrepreneurs Start Their Day” infographic below.
