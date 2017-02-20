Automating Success: The Power of the Right Routine

Reader Resource
Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours.
Learn more »
Not all routines are created equally, at least according to high-performance coach Todd Herman.
In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, Herman shares how a powerful, yet simple routine can help you reach new goals and develop powerful business habits.
Herman focuses on the "Power 5" strategy, in which people filter their decisions through five actions we do in our lives: Start doing something, stop doing something, continue doing something, do less of something and do more of something.
Check out his Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download his "Power 5" worksheet.
Related: 11 Habits of Truly Happy People
If you haven’t signed up for The Goal Standard Challenge, go to our content hub. Also, if you are late to the challenge, no worries. The hub has all the past weeks' information, content, videos and resources.
Join our Facebook Group to get updates, real-time support and be part of a community full of achievers, just like you.
Andrea Huspeni
Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com.
Read more