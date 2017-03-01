McDonald's Preserves Ancient Roman Road Beneath Its New Restaurant

Did you know there’s a McDonald’s in Guantanamo Bay Prison? How about inside a plane in New Zealand, or below the Museum of Communism in Prague? Suffice to say, there are McDonald’s restaurants in some surprising and bizarre places.
One of the company’s newest locations sits among Roman ruins. While constructing a new restaurant in Marino, Italy, workers came across an undiscovered ancient road. The fast food chain decided to restore the historical road and make it a part of the new restaurant.
Image credit: McDonald's Italia
The new location, opened in February 2017, is McDonald’s first-ever “restaurant museum.” While customers wait in line, they stand on a glass floor that gives them a glimpse of the ancient ruins below.
After indulging in a McFlurry, patrons can make their way to the underground gallery -- which is also open to non-customers -- to check out the 147-foot road, which was built between the 1st and 2nd centuries BCE, along with three ancient skeletons found on site.
The restoration cost McDonald’s Italia the equivalent of more than $300,000 and was completed in partnership with the country’s cultural ministry and expert archaeologists.
“The project is a good example of how the public and private sectors can collaborate effectively on reclaiming cultural heritage,” Mario Federico, the head of McDonald’s Italia, told the Telegraph.
