4 Lessons on Making Millions

Throughout my time teaching others and learning the tricks of the trade, I’ve realized that I have learned just as many lessons from being a multi-millionaire as I have from teaching my millionaire students become successful. Keep reading for the top 5 lessons I’ve gathered with the help of my top student, Tim Grittani, on making millions by staying focused, and paving your own path to success.
1. Great success takes time.
In any profession, climbing to the top doesn’t happen overnight. It takes perseverance, and most importantly patience. My top student Tim Grittani has arguably the best track record of any stock trader in the business. Over the past five years, he wasn’t consistently profitable for the first nine months of his studies, but he kept going. You have to take the losses with the wins, and maintain endurance if you want to be successful.
2. You will have to start small.
It’s very unlikely that you will find great financial success right off the bat. Starting small and working your way up is all part of the process. Tim had just $1,500 to his name five years ago when he started. You won’t have big profits at first, so it’s good to test different strategies and patterns in the beginning to see what works best for you along your professional path. Think of yourself as a scientist and constantly test and refine your strategies and ideas until you find something that resonates and brings you success in the long run.
3. Don’t try to mimic anyone else’s success.
Get inspired by what the most successful people in your profession are doing, and use it mold your own strategy. Tim’s success has inspired hundreds of people to keep going, despite their setbacks. Don’t mimic the success of the great, but use their strategies to craft your own journey. Also, remember that odds are, you won’t be turning $1,500 into $4 million in five years. Out of thousands of students, Tim Grittani is an outlier. Make sure you have the proper perspective going in, and always stay focused on your own path.
4. Be a role model in your community.
As important as it is to work hard and focus on your own goals, it's just as important to give back to your community. Tim Grittani has been a role model not just in trading, but also in the community. He worked to share his strategies and success with others, even though he doesn’t have to do any of the things he does. He could easily just be a selfish multi-millionaire trader, as there are a lot of people who keep their secrets of success to themselves.
