Oklahoma Business Owners to Benefit from Problem-Solving Hackathon

Say hello to a hackathon that aims to solve business’ problems while strengthening the local community and entrepreneurial ecosystem—no coding experience required.
HackOn: A Small Business Accelerator will take place March 31 and April 1 in Tulsa, Okla. Hosted by Cox Business, in partnership with Entrepreneur Media, the two-day event invites local small businesses to submit an application to participate and allows local business and community members to help find a feasible solution to a business challenge. All this, in just 24 hours. Here’s how it works:
- Small businesses in the greater Tulsa/Oklahoma City metropolitan area will be asked to submit an application to participate.
- Submissions are due by March 17th. Cox will select five based on idea quality, scalability and revenue-generating potential.
- A representative from each selected small business will serve as a team lead. Cox will choose members for each team from a pool of Tulsa business and community leaders, subject-matter experts, college students and others who have registered to participate. (It’s open to more than just software developers.)
- Teams will have 24 hours, starting on March 31, to develop their solutions. Each will be judged and a winner will be announced during a culmination event on April 1 at the Cox Business Center.
The winning team lead and their business will receive a prize package valued at $10,000, including Cox Business services and a cash prize. The judges will include an Entrepreneur editor, a community leader, a Tulsa business owner and a Tulsa Business Executive.
HackON will take place at 36 Degrees North, a basecamp for entrepreneurs in Tulsa’s vibrant Brady Arts District and will culminate with a live event on April 1 at the Cox Business Center. The live event will be hosted by stand-up and corporate comedian Tim Washer.
Attendance and participation are free. Registration for those who are interested in serving as team members ends March 17th. General attendees can register until April 1.
Click here for more information about the first-ever #HackON. To register now, click here.